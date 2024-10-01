Germany Arrests Chinese Woman for Spying on Weapon Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors arrested a Chinese citizen accused of spying on transports of weapon supplies through Leipzig airport.

The woman, identified as Yaqi X., passed on information to Jian G., a “staff member of a Chinese secret service,” Germany’s Federal Prosecutor said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Jian G. was already arrested in April and is a ex-employee of European Parliament lawmaker Maximilian Krah of the far-right party AfD. Raids on his offices in July sparked an outcry in Germany amid concerns over the spread of Chinese secret-service operations in the nation.

Yaqi X., who was arrested on Monday, works for a company that provides logistics services at the Leipzig Airport and other places, according to the statement.

From the August last year to February 2024, she provided intelligence to Jian G., including information on the transportation of military equipment and persons with links to a German defense company, prosecutors said.

The main company targeted by the woman is Rheinmetall AG, Germany’s Zeit newspaper reported. Rheinmetall didn’t immediately reply to an email from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

--With assistance from Laura Alviž.

