LPL Fires CEO for Violating Its Respectful-Workplace Agreement

(Bloomberg) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. said it fired Chief Executive Officer Dan Arnold for violating an agreement to maintain a respectful workplace, and that Chief Growth Officer Rich Steinmeier will step into the role on an interim basis.

The San Diego-based wealth-management company said an outside law firm investigated the circumstances and found Arnold “made statements to employees that violated LPL’s Code of Conduct,” according to a statement Tuesday.

“LPL’s Code of Conduct requires every employee, no matter their title, to foster a supportive and professional workplace and show respect to each other, our stakeholders and the broader community,” Chair James Putnam said in the statement. “Mr. Arnold failed to meet these obligations.”

Steinmeier, 50, has been chief growth officer since May, and was a divisional president for the firm’s business strategy and growth from August 2018 until then.

“The board has every confidence in Rich and LPL’s seasoned management team to ensure a smooth and stable transition,” Putnam said.

Details of the statements Arnold allegedly made weren’t disclosed. LPL representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

