Mulberry Wants To Go It Alone As It Rejects Frasers Takeover Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Mulberry Group Plc has rejected a takeover approach from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Plc and said it’s confident its new CEO can turn around the British handbag maker.

In a move that sets the scene for a potentially heated takeover battle, Mulberry said the 130 pence-a-share offer from Frasers undervalues the company and does not have the support of Singapore’s Ong family, the majority shareholder of Mulberry.

Mulberry also said Tuesday that it has no intention of withdrawing a proposed £10 million ($13 million) share issue, which has angered Frasers as it was given no advance notice of the capital raising.

Mulberry has been hit hard by the global slump in luxury spending and its shares are down nearly 40% in the past 12 months.

The company said the recent appointment of Andrea Baldo, the former boss of Ganni, as CEO and a proposed share issue “provides the company with a solid platform to execute a turnaround and, ultimately, to deliver best value for all shareholders.”

Frasers, founded by the billionaire Mike Ashley, is known for its acquisitiveness and willingness to enter into boardroom battles to wrest control of companies. In the past it has had a number of high-profile battles with rivals including Debenhams and House of Fraser. The company is now run by Ashley’s son-in-law Michael Murray and has been growing its premium offering with upmarket outlet Flannels, as well as stakes in Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

Mulberry said it recognized that Frasers, which owns about 37% of the company, is a “committed and important investor” and the board would engage with it on a pro rata participation in the capital raise.

Frasers has until Oct. 28 to either make a formal offer or walk away.

