Schwab CEO Bettinger to Step Down as Firm Revamps Banking Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger will step down at the end of this year, handing the role to President Rick Wurster after the firm said three months ago that it will revamp its bank unit.

Bettinger, who turns 65 next year, has led Schwab since 2008, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The firm said in May it would replace its chief financial officer.

“The time is right for me to transition from day-to-day duties and focus on my role as executive co-chairman of the Schwab board of directors,” Bettinger said in the statement, adding that he had “complete confidence” in Wurster’s leadership.

Schwab told investors in July that it’s considering ways to rely less heavily on its own balance sheet after being swept up in last year’s regional banking turmoil, which saw the company’s paper losses mount as its bond investments plummeted.

