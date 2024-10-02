Citigroup Hires BofA’s Ryan Berube to Lead Gaming Dealmaking

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired Bank of America Corp. managing director Ryan Berube as global head of gaming investment banking, according to a staff memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Berube is set to join the bank in November, according to the memo from Matthew Greenberger, head of Citi’s real estate, gaming and lodging.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the memo’s contents. A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.

Berube, who’s based in New York, has worked at Bank of America and its affiliate Merrill Lynch since 2013, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. During his tenure, the bank advised on MGM Resorts International’s sale of the Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International, and on initial public offerings of Vici Properties Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

