Commonwealth Bank Reshuffles Executive Ranks and Adds to C-Suite

(Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia has moved the head of its institutional bank Andrew Hinchliff to chief risk officer and appointed Sinead Taylor in his place as part of a suite of new appointments to its executive ranks.

The Sydney-based lender has also appointed a new chief operations officer, along with a new head of HR that will be elevated to the c-suite as chief people officer, chief executive Matt Comyn said in a statement Wednesday.

Hinchliff, who has been head of the institutional division for Australia’s largest bank since August 2018, will replace current risk boss Nigel Williams, who plans to retire in February following CBA’s interim financial result, the bank said.

Taylor takes the job running institutional after a two-decade career at CBA including three years as chief operations officer. Emma Bunnell, a hire from HSBC UK where she was COO, will become Taylor’s successor.

Meanwhile, the bank has also appointed a chief people officer to run human resources. Sian Lewis will retire from leading the HR function in February and be replaced by Kiersten Robinson, who was recruited from Ford Motor Company, where she was president in Mexico and Canada.

