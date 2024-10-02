StandardAero Shares Surge After IPO Raises $1.44 Billion

A worker prepares an engine on an aircraft at a storage facility located at Alice Springs Airport, Northern Territory, Australia on Wednesday, October. 21, 2020. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- StandardAero Inc. shares climbed 31% in the aircraft maintenance services provider’s trading debut, after the firm and some of its investors raised $1.44 billion in an initial public offering.

The company’s shares traded up to $31.50 each as of 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday in New York, above the offering price of $24 apiece. The trading gives the company a market value of about $10.5 billion, based on the outstanding shares in an earlier filing.

The offering priced above a marketed range, with StandardAero and affiliates of Carlyle Group Inc. and Singaporean sovereign wealth investor GIC Pte selling 60 million shares in total, after the deal size was increased.

Funds affiliated with BlackRock Inc., Janus Henderson Group Plc and Norway’s $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund had separately indicated their interest in buying as much as $275 million worth of shares at the IPO price, the filing showed.

The trading lends a dose of optimism to companies moving ahead with US IPOs before the market for new listings is effectively closed by the election on Nov. 5. On Monday, Cerebras Systems kicked off an IPO that could raise as much as $1 billion, and Platinum Equity-backed technology firm Ingram Micro Holding Corp. filed for its own much-anticipated IPO.

Carlyle had explored a potential sale for StandardAero but decided to pursue an IPO because bids valued the company below what it’s expected to reach in a listing, Bloomberg News reported in September.

StandardAero is the largest pure-play provider of aerospace engine after-market services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets, according to its filing. Customers include GE Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc. and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company had a profit through the first half of the year, reversing earlier annual losses, according to the filing. For the first half of the year, StandardAero had net income of $8.6 million on revenue of $2.6 billion. That compared with a loss of about $12.6 million on $2.3 billion in revenue during the same period in 2023.

Carlyle completed its purchase of StandardAero from Veritas in 2019. A statement at the time didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal. Carlyle continues to control the company after the IPO, according to the filing.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley led the offering, the filing shows. Bank of America Corp., UBS Group AG, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada were also among the total of 17 book-running managers and co-managers. StandardAero’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SARO.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

