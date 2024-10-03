Port Strike Latest: Costco Shoppers Load Up on Toilet Paper

(Bloomberg) -- US container ports from Houston to Miami and up to Boston are closed for a third day after the labor contract between dockworkers and terminal operators and shipping lines expired Tuesday.

In the meantime, dozens of ships carrying containers full of factory and pharmaceutical components, consumer goods and autos have anchored off the coast of major trade hubs including New York, South Carolina and Virgina.

Here’s the latest (all times are NY):

Spooked Shoppers Load Up on Toilet Paper during Strike (2:33 p.m)

Some US shoppers are stocking up on toilet paper amid fears of potential disruption from the port strike and increased demand in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

Charmin toilet paper is out of stock for delivery from many Costco stores around the country, according to the retailer’s website. Other brands, as well as paper towels, were also sold out in some locations.

Costco Wholesale Corp. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the company has experienced higher demand for everyday items in the last few days, especially paper products. Costco doesn’t expect any supply challenges in staples due to the strike and is working to replenish products that are selling fast, he added. - Jaewon Kang and Leslie Patton

