Spooked Shoppers Load Up on Toilet Paper During Port Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Some US shoppers are stocking up on toilet paper amid fears of potential disruption from the port strike and increased demand in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

Charmin toilet paper is out of stock for delivery from many Costco stores around the country, according to the retailer’s website. Other brands, as well as paper towels, were also sold out in some locations.

Costco Wholesale Corp. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the company has experienced higher demand for everyday items in the last few days, especially paper products. Costco doesn’t expect any supply challenges in staples due to the strike and is working to replenish products that are selling fast, he added.

Toilet paper, which is mostly manufactured in the US, was among the first items to experience supply-chain constraints during the pandemic when people hoarded it out of fear that they would run out.

During visits to Costco stores in northern New Jersey, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh said his team “observed behaviors similar to the start of the pandemic.”

“This appears to be driven by supply concerns with recent port strikes,” he wrote in a research note, adding that there were “sporadic” outages of detergent, bread and other items — “but nothing like 2020.”

The International Longshoremen’s Association, the 47,000-member union that represents the workers in every major Eastern US and Gulf Coast port, went on strike on Oct. 1 demanding higher pay and protections from automation.

A Kroger Co. spokeswoman said Thursday the company has temporarily set purchase limits on certain products including paper towels, toilet paper and water.

See also: Hurricane Helene Insurance Losses Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion

A Walmart Inc. spokesman said the company is experiencing pockets of increased demand on toilet paper and paper towels, particularly in areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Walmart will continue to monitor product availability and work with suppliers.

Some Target Corp. stores are also experiencing shortages of toilet paper. The company declined to comment.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., which makes Scott branded toilet paper and Kleenex tissues, said the port strike “is not currently impacting our ability to supply our paper products or other products.”

“We took measures to prepare our supply chain in advance of the strike and will continue to actively monitor and respond to the situation,” the company said in a statement.

Procter & Gamble Co., which makes the Charmin brand, declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.