Swedbank CFO Karlsson Leaves Post to Run Lender’s US Operations

(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB has started the hiring process for a new chief financial officer after Anders Karlsson will move to a new role running the lender’s US branch.

Karlsson has been in charge of finances of the Stockholm-based bank for the past eight years and will assume his US duties by the start of 2025, according to a statement on Thursday. Prior to that, he held a number of management roles within Swedbank’s risk functions, as well as a brief spell as the CFO of Carnegie Investment Bank.

Earlier this week, rival Swedish lender SEB AB announced it had appointed Christoffer Malmer, the head of its ‘Embedded’ unit, as the bank’s new CFO.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.