Tesco Lifts Outlook as Sales Gain Amid Easing Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc raised its profit outlook for this fiscal year after Britain’s largest supermarket chain pulled in more shoppers with sharp pricing and discounts.

The grocer said Thursday that it now expects to deliver £2.9 billion ($3.8 billion) of retail adjusted operating profit, compared with previous guidance of at least £2.8 billion. Like-for-like sales rose almost 3% in the first half.

Tesco’s focus on keeping prices low means that more than 2,850 products were cheaper by an average of 9% at the end of the first half than at the start, according to Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy.

The results show that Brits are starting to spend more as inflationary pressures subside. Retailers are still having to work hard, however, to attract shoppers using pricing offers and loyalty programs. Tesco said more than 23 million UK households now have a Clubcard, its loyalty offer, up by about a million from earlier this year. In Tesco’s home UK market comparable sales rose 4%, helped by strong demand for fresh produce.

Tesco’s stock is up more than 35% in the past 12 months. The grocer is benefiting from a slowdown at rivals Asda and Morrisons, helping it to secure the largest share of the market — more than 27% of sales — in the four weeks to Sept. 1, according to the latest Kantar data.

Murphy said the grocer is on track to meet a £500 million efficiency savings target this year.

