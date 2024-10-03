Tesla Reports a Fifth Cybertruck Recall Within a Year of Launch

New Tesla Cybertruck vehicles parked at a logistics drop zone in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The world's largest seller of battery-electric vehicles is well off its pace of 1.8 million deliveries last year and reiterated that volume growth will be notably lower in 2024. Photographer: M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. notified US auto-safety officials of a fifth recall involving the Cybertruck in the less than a year since the polarizing pickup launched.

The carmaker deployed a software remedy last month to fix an issue causing the truck’s backup camera display to be delayed when drivers shift into reverse, according to a recall report posted Thursday. A boot-up time of under 2 seconds is required by a US federal safety standard.

Tesla estimated the issue affected a small portion of 27,185 vehicles, more than double the 12,150 Cybertrucks that were involved in a June recall over pieces of trim that were improperly adhered and could shake loose. The company has also recalled the electric vehicle over faulty windshield wipers and accelerator pedals, and Cybertruck was among the models that ran afoul of a font-size rule Tesla violated until early this year.

