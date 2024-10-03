Tesla’s Top Data Executive Is Leaving Days Before Robotaxi Event

A Tesla store in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Tesla Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 23. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. employees have been told that Chief Information Officer Nagesh Saldi is leaving the company, days before it’s set to unveil robotaxi prototypes at an event in California, according to people familiar with the matter.

Saldi reported directly to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. News of his departure was shared with employees this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private personnel matters.

The long-serving executive had been involved in the build-out of Tesla’s new data centers in Texas and New York, two of the people said. The company is bulking up its computing capacity to accelerate breakthroughs in artificial intelligence to power autonomous driving.

Tesla is expected to show off its recent technological advancements at an event dedicated to its new, driverless robotaxi on Oct. 10 at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s movie studio lot in Burbank, California.

Musk, Saldi and representatives for Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Saldi joined Tesla in 2012 from HP Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He became the Tesla CIO in 2018, when the company was in the throes of ramping up the Model 3 sedan. A CIO is typically in charge of all information technology and security strategy, including data centers.

Other executives have departed this year as the company has shifted its focus. Senior Vice President Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel, its government affairs head, left in April. Tesla’s top human resources executive, Allie Arebalo, also departed.

Tesla only has three named executive officers: Musk, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja and Tom Zhu, senior vice president of automotive.

