What Travelers Need to Know About New EU Border Checks

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is pressing ahead with plans for a new border control system to handle the hundreds of millions of people who visit the bloc every year, although there are doubts that it will be ready in time for next month’s launch date.

The EU says the Entry/Exit System, or EES, will automate the registration of visitors, boosting security and leading eventually to shorter waits at passport control points.

The plan has faced repeated delays since it was first presented in 2016. Several member states and industry lobby groups are calling for the Nov. 10 launch to be postponed again, fearing a hasty introduction will leave border enforcement agents unprepared.

Among those set to be most affected by the changes are UK citizens, with more than 60 million arrivals in the EU last year, as well as Americans.

What is the plan?

The EES would apply to all non-EU nationals who are admitted into the border-free Schengen travel zone for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period. It would cover both visa holders and travelers who don’t need a visa.

The bloc would collect data including fingerprints, facial images and information from travel documents on the first entry. Subsequent journeys within a three-year period would only require a biometric verification.

So what would change for business travelers and tourists?

Travelers entering the 29 Schengen countries (which include 25 EU nations, along with Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) would be directed to self-registration areas to supply the biometric data and answer several questions.

Anyone arriving via major airports, Eurostar trains from London or Eurotunnel services from Folkestone in southeast England would be directed to a kiosk for that step before meeting passport control officers.

Those traveling through the UK’s Port of Dover by car or bus would use either kiosks or tablets handed to them in the vehicle to complete the first step.

Travelers would eventually be encouraged to use mobile apps instead — once they’re available.

Who won’t be using EES?

It won’t affect travelers arriving in Cyprus and Ireland, the only two EU countries that are outside Schengen, which would continue to stamp passports manually.

There are also exemptions for certain categories of travelers, including non-EU nationals who hold an EU residence card or permit, or those traveling for research or studies.

Will EES be delayed again?

It’s certainly possible.

The European Commission said it will continue to help member states prepare for the launch date, but that delays in implementing the complex system can’t be ruled out.

Member states were required to inform the commission in early September whether they were ready. The EU countries with the busiest airports — Germany, France and the Netherlands, which collectively represent 40% of passenger traffic affected by the EES — told the EU’s executive arm that the system wasn’t working properly, that tests were needed, and that these couldn’t be completed in time for the official launch. The Netherlands said the EES’s central computer system wasn’t stable enough, according to a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Asylum and Migration.

A spokeswoman for the Frankfurt airport said a failure of EES could disrupt the entire European and global air traffic system.

There’s also the risk of disruption to the transatlantic cruise industry, which is particularly susceptible to border delays given the thousands of tourists who disembark for short visits of coastal cities in Portugal, Italy and elsewhere.

How would EES affect travel from the UK?

UK immigration minister Seema Malhotra has said the public should prepare for queues during peak times when the EES is first introduced.

International passenger train operator Eurostar is doubling capacity for processing travelers at its main London St. Pancras terminal. Channel rail tunnel operator Eurotunnel said it’s created dedicated EES zones in its terminals in Folkestone, England, and Coquelles, France. The Port of Dover says it’s still waiting for approval from France to use additional docks for clearing cars under the new system, as well as software for EES screening.

What do travel operators say about EES?

Industry group the Business Travel Association said the system could lead to technological challenges and increased travel times that discourage people from making trips.

The International Air Transport Association urged more coordinated action by the EU and member states, saying readiness was uneven and contingency measures weren’t robust enough.

The Airports Council International Europe association called for a 12-18 month transition period to avoid “wreaking havoc” on border security and the transport sector.

Airlines for America, another trade lobby, said it had “significant concerns regarding the readiness of some EU member states to meet the Nov. 10 implementation deadline.”

The European Sea Ports Organisation complained of a lack of clarity around the new arrangements and contingency plans in case of serious disruption.

So why is the EU pushing to introduce the EES?

Security is the main driver. While EU officials said the system should streamline the arrivals process, its main aim is to deter crime, identify people who overstay their visas, combat identity fraud and try to reduce irregular migration, which is a growing concern for the region’s governments.

The number of irregular border crossings reached about 380,000 last year, according to Frontex, the European border management agency. This was the highest since 2016, when Europe saw an unprecedented influx of refugees and migrants.

Are any other changes coming?

The EES is expected to be followed by the introduction of a European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, a program for non-EU visa-exempt citizens entering the Schengen area that would require an online pre-authorization. The pass would be valid for three years and cost €7 ($7.7), and would be similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, system operated by the US. ETIAS would apply to more than 60 visa-exempt countries including the UK and the US and would cover short stays in 30 European countries.

Holders of an ETIAS authorization would be recorded in the EES each time they cross the external border of a Schengen country. ETIAS is targeted for a 2025 launch, but that deadline could slip too.

Are any other countries changing their border registration systems?

The UK has been rolling out its own Electronic Travel Authorisation program aimed at modernizing its border procedures. Travelers have to apply online in advance for permission to travel. The pass costs £10 ($13.3) and is valid for multiple stays of up to six months over the course of two years. Last year, the ETA was applied to travelers from several Middle Eastern countries. The system will be open to all nationalities except those with EU passports on Nov. 27 and become mandatory on Jan. 8. It will be obligatory for EU citizens (except those from Ireland) starting on April 2, with applications opening on March 5.

