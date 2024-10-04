JPMorgan Says Dimon Hasn’t Endorsed Trump for President

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon didn’t endorse Donald Trump for president, a spokesman for the bank said, contrary to a message posted on social media by the Republican candidate.

“Jamie has not endorsed a candidate,” Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for New York-based JPMorgan, said in an emailed statement.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s social-media post.

While Dimon hasn’t made an endorsement, he has been an active voice in the election, writing in a Washington Post opinion piece two months ago that the next US president must work to bring together a “deeply divided” nation as domestic and geopolitical issues mount. In March, before Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate, she had lunch with Dimon.

Trump, for his part, said in a June interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that he’s changed his view of Dimon, whom he assailed last year as a “highly overrated Globalist.” The former president said he could envision Dimon — thought to be contemplating a political career — as “somebody that I would consider” for Treasury secretary. In late July, Trump said on social media that he’d never considered Dimon for the post.

(Updates with details of Dimon’s political comments starting in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.