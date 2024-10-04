Rivian Falls After Cutting EV Production Target on Supply Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. shares fell in early trading after the electric-vehicle maker cut its 2024 production target to well below what analysts were projecting.

The company is dealing with a shortage of a component used to make battery-electric R1 vehicles and commercial vans that began affecting production in the third quarter and has become more acute since then, according to a statement Friday.

The company also said it delivered 10,018 vehicles during the third quarter, its lowest total in a year and a half.

The shares fell as much as 9.4% in trading before US markets opened. They had lost more than half their value this year through Thursday’s close.

Rivian said it now expects to make as many as 49,000 vehicles this year, down from an earlier view of 57,000. Analysts’ average estimate was 55,295. Rivian still expects to deliver between 50,500 to 52,000 EVs this year, it said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.