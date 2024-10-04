Ryanair’s Customer Data Process Under Review by Irish Regulator

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc’s processing of personal data will be reviewed by Ireland’s data protection regulator after some customers complained about the airline asking for additional identity verification for tickets bought on third-party booking websites.

The Irish Data Protection Commission opened an inquiry into Ryanair’s customer verification process for passengers who book flights through third party websites and online travel agents, it said on Friday in a statement.

Numerous customers complained to the DPC about having to submit extra identification after booking Ryanair flights, DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said. The Irish carrier’s verification process included requesting facial recognition technology using customers’ biometric data, he added.

Ryanair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inquiry will consider whether Ryanair’s use of its verification methods complies with the EU’s data protection rules, Doyle said

