UK’s Rachel Reeves to Give Key Mansion House Speech on Nov. 14

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver her Mansion House speech, the UK government’s annual address on financial services to the City of London, on Nov. 14, the Treasury said.

It is due to be Reeves’s biggest set-piece speech to the City after Labour won power at the general election in July, and she’s expected to outline her vision for financial services and the Square Mile.

The address will set out “how we will support our world-leading financial services sector to grow, innovate and finance growth around the country,” the Treasury said in a statement. “Mansion House will build on the international investment summit this month to drive up investment and show what the UK has to offer.”

The date of the speech was earlier reported by Sky News.

At last year’s Mansion House speech, ex-Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set out various pension reforms in a bid to encourage greater domestic investment in start-ups and fast-growing companies.

The speech is part of a busy upcoming period for Reeves, including the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington and a major investment summit in the UK on Oct. 14.

She’s also due to deliver her first budget on Oct. 30, when she’s expected to announce a package of spending cuts and tax rises to address a £22 billion ($29 billion) fiscal hole that Labour says it inherited from the Conservatives.

