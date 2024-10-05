UK Bids for Investment With Summit Drawing Google, Brookfield

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, delivers his speech at the UK Labour Party annual conference in Liverpool, UK, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Starmer said he will take tough long-term decisions to reform Britain and fix the countrys public finances, as the prime minister addressed Labours annual conference for the first time since his party swept to power in Julys general election.

(Bloomberg) -- The UK has unveiled a raft of tech tycoons, private equity leaders and bank bosses who will speak at a summit as the Labour government bids to spur inward investment.

Former Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt will converse with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the headline act at an event that will also feature executives from Brookfield Asset Management, Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc. The summit will follow the country’s first Council of the Nations and Regions meeting in Scotland on Friday, where leaders will discuss how to deliver investment and growth.

The UK has been a laggard among Group of Seven nations, with foreign direct of investment in decline since the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s prompted a push by the new Labour government to attract more capital as it seeks to boost growth to fund investment in public services.

“I’m determined to bring forward a new era of stability, trust, and partnership with businesses, investors, devolved governments, and local leaders to boost the economy and restore the UK’s reputation one of the best places in the world to do business,” Starmer said in a statement on Saturday.

The council of nations and regions will bring together the leaders of the UK’s devolved administrations as well as regional mayors from across England. It’s set to take place in Scotland three days before the investment summit, which the political leaders are also expected to attend.

Starmer will open the summit by discussing artificial intelligence with Schmidt, who said they want to drive investment “to ensure the UK stays at the forefront of these technological breakthroughs.”

The event, held in central London, will also hear from Alphabet president Ruth Porat, Wayve CEO Alex Kendall and Brookfield’s chief Bruce Flatt, according to the statement. Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group have signed up as sponsors, alongside M&G Plc and Octopus Energy.

