(Bloomberg) -- Vista Outdoor Inc. has agreed to sell two units for a total of $3.35 billion, the company said in a statement.

Vista will sell its sporting goods unit Revelyst to Strategic Value Partners for about $1.1 billion.

The Minnesota-based company also said it’s selling its ammunitions business, The Kinetic Group, to defense contractor Czechoslovak Group for about $2.23 billion in an amended merger agreement.

Reuters first reported the sale.

