Wynn Resorts Receives Gaming Operator License From UAE

The Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, May 8, 2023. Wynn Resorts Ltd. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 10. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it has been awarded the first commercial gaming operator’s license in the United Arab Emirates by the country’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

The Las Vegas-based casino firm is developing a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the company said in a statement on Friday. The project, which is currently under construction, is a joint venture between Wynn, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

The project is major milestone for tourism in the region. The 1,542-room resort overlooks a white sandy beach. It features 22 bars and restaurants, as well as a theater for shows.

Casino operators have long sought to built a resort that would attract visitors from Europe, Asia and other markets. MGM Resorts International said last month that it had applied for a gambling license for a property it’s building in Abu Dhabi.

Wynn is giving a presentation focused on its Al Marjan resort to investors on Oct. 8. The company said in August that it had invested $514 million so far in the project. It’s expected to open in 2027.

