Wynn Resorts Receives Gaming Operator License From UAE

By Virginia Van Natta
(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it has been awarded the first commercial gaming operator’s license in the United Arab Emirates by the country’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

The Las Vegas-based casino firm is developing a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the company said in a statement on Friday. The project, which is currently under construction, is a joint venture between Wynn, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

The project is major milestone for tourism in the region. The 1,542-room resort overlooks a white sandy beach. It features 22 bars and restaurants, as well as a theater for shows. 

Casino operators have long sought to built a resort that would attract visitors from Europe, Asia and other markets. MGM Resorts International said last month that it had applied for a gambling license for a property it’s building in Abu Dhabi.

Wynn is giving a presentation focused on its Al Marjan resort to investors on Oct. 8. The company said in August that it had invested $514 million so far in the project. It’s expected to open in 2027.

 

 

 

 

