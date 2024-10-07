Amazon Antitrust Case Filed by FTC to Move Forward After Ruling

A worker loads boxes onto a pallet at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., on Monday, June 21, 2021. Amazon.com Inc.'s annual Prime Day sale, which begins Monday, arrives as the world grapples with the lingering effects of the pandemic. Photographer: Rachel Jessen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. must face an antitrust suit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission over its online marketplace, but a federal judge dismissed some of the agency’s claims tied to state consumer protection laws.

In a decision unsealed Monday, US District Judge John Chun in Seattle said federal antitrust enforcers offered enough evidence in their complaint that Amazon’s business practices harm competition.

While Amazon said that its practices are justified, “those arguments are inapt at this stage,” Chun said.

However, Chun agreed to dismiss some claims against the company based on state consumer protection laws.

The FTC sued Amazon last year accusing the e-commerce giant of monopolizing online marketplace services by degrading quality for shoppers and overcharging sellers, part of a broader agency challenge of the power of big technology companies. The Seattle-based company asked Chun to throw out the complaint, arguing that the agency failed to prove that the online retailer’s practices hurt consumers.

Chun rejected Amazon’s request last week in a sealed opinion. In the decision unsealed Monday, Chun said a trial scheduled for 2026 will focus on whether Amazon’s conduct violates the law and he will hold a second proceeding later, if needed, on any potential remedies.

