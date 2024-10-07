Spanish Banks Face Extra Payments After Windfall-Tax Review

Commuters walk though Chamartin Station, near Cuatro Torres Business Area, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The emergence of the omicron variant, just as the coronavirus seemed to be receding into the rear-view mirror, has put much of the global return to the office on hold. Photographer: Angel Navarrete/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s largest banks face additional payments to the government that could impact third-quarter earnings, after a review found they underpaid a windfall tax.

The country’s financial sector has paid around €3 billion ($3.3 billion) in the last two years, after Madrid in 2022 imposed an extra levy to siphon off some of the profits banks were making on the back of higher interest rates.

But a review ordered by the government concluded that lenders paid less than they should have, according to people familiar with the matter. Banks now face extra payments, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A spokesperson for the budget ministry declined to comment.

The demands could exacerbate tensions between the country’s largest lenders and the government, which turned to the finance industry two years ago to help fund relief for consumers struggling with high inflation. Banks have criticized the tax — a levy on their net interest income and fees obtained in Spain — because it was imposed on revenue, rather than profit, and singled out their industry.

The biggest banks had excluded some of income from the tax, for instance from foreign units and businesses such as insurance, after seeking an opinion on the tax, the people said.

