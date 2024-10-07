Warren Buffett’s BofA Stock-Selling Spree Surpasses $10 Billion

A Bank of America branch in New York, US, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s conglomerate has added another zero to its haul from a months-long selling spree of Bank of America Corp. stock.

In its 14th round of disposals, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. eclipsed $10 billion of total proceeds from whittling its stake in the second-largest US bank, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Buffett, 94, began paring the massive investment in mid-July, putting pressure on the stock’s price ever since.

In the latest batch, Berkshire reaped $383 million over three trading days, as it unloaded fewer shares than in many previous rounds. Buffett’s selling has tended to trickle off when the stock’s price falls toward $39, his company’s filings show. The shares closed at $39.96 on Monday.

Berkshire’s remaining 10.1% stake is worth about $31.4 billion at that price.

