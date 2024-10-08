Consumer-Finance Startup Stash Says Founders Are Back as Co-CEOs

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer-finance startup Stash named its co-founders as co-chief executive officers.

Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson are taking the reins of the New York-based company, succeeding Liza Landsman, who is leaving the company and plans to volunteer for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, a Stash spokesperson said. Landsman took over from Krieg as Stash CEO in February 2023.

Stash, which has 1.5 million active users and more than $3.5 billion in assets under management, said it’s launching an artificial intelligence-powered platform known as Money Coach that’s designed to provide personalized support to customers.

“The future of money and financial guidance is in generative AI,” Krieg said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to push the boundaries of democratizing access to financial services for our customers.”

Stash — last valued at $1.4 billion, according to PitchBook — counts Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, LendingTree Inc., Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures, Goodwater, Valar Ventures and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Group Inc. among its investors.

The startup claims to have saved its users more than $206 million in overdraft fees, and its Stock-Back Card — which aims to facilitate stock ownership for more of the US population — offers rewards in the form of shares if a customer uses it to pay for goods or services from merchants including Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tesla Inc., Starbucks Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

