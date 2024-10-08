Dimon Says He’s Still Deciding on a Presidential Endorsement

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he has yet to make a decision on whether to endorse a candidate in the US presidential election next month.

“I will decide, and I will vote,” Dimon said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview from London. “I reserve the right to do whatever I want. I’m a citizen. I can vote. I can say what I want. I’ve never been endorsing candidates. But I am thinking through what I want to say or do.”

JPMorgan clarified Dimon’s lack of an endorsement for a presidential candidate last week after Donald Trump posted on social media that Dimon backed the Republican contender. It was the latest twist in the relationship between the two, who clashed at one point during Trump’s presidency. Trump called Dimon a “highly overrated Globalist” last year, then said in June he’d consider Dimon for Treasury secretary, only to refute that weeks later.

Still, Dimon hasn’t been silent on the upcoming election. In a Washington Post opinion piece in August, he said, among other things, that the next president’s cabinet should include private-sector representation.

Dimon himself has long been discussed as a possible presidential candidate, and was asked Tuesday about whether such talk annoys or flatters him.

“It’s more annoying than not,” Dimon said. “It’s a little flattering. I just want to help our government do the right stuff. I think there are a lot of things to do to make America far better off.”

