Kering Names Cantino as CEO of Gucci, Replacing Palus

(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA named Stefano Cantino as chief executive officer of Gucci, its biggest label.

Cantino joined Gucci in May as deputy CEO from rival Louis Vuitton, and will assume the new role at the start of next year, Kering said in a statement Tuesday. He’ll succeed Jean-François Palus, a long-time lieutenant of Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Italian fashion label, which accounts for most of Kering’s profit, has been in turnaround mode for years and named a new creative director, Sabato de Sarno, last year.

