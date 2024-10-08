Netflix’s Latest Runaway Hit Is a Korean Reality Cooking Show

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc.’s latest bet on Korean reality series has created another runaway hit. For the last two weeks, the cooking competition Culinary Class Wars topped its global weekly TV chart for non-English titles.

The unscripted, 12-episode show started off with 100 chefs, divided into two categories. The “white spoons” run acclaimed places, many with Michelin stars; they’re pitted against underdog chefs tagged as “black spoons.”

The final two episodes were released on Tuesday. Spoiler alert: The winner was black spoon Kwon Sung-Joon, better known by his nickname “Napoli Mafia.” His prize was 300 million Korean won ($222,000).

Among his white spoon finalist opponents was noted American chef, Edward Lee, whose restaurants include 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky.

The show’s popularity has created online buzz, memes and colorful characters of the chefs from the culinary battles and reinvigorated Korean food businesses, many that had been struggling since the pandemic. The reservations at restaurants run by chefs who participated in the show have spiked, while YouTube videos related to the show — tiramisu made from convenience store ingredients, for instance — have garnered millions of collective views.

Commentary from the two acclaimed judges — chef Anh Sung-jae who runs the three Michelin-starred dining room Mosu, and local food business mogul Baek Jong-won — spice up the show with their passionate, and sometimes, opposing views.

The success of Netflix’s latest unscripted, South Korean show comes at a time when the US streaming service is ramping up new titles of reality programs in the country, following several global hit series such as the dating reality show Single’s Inferno and fitness competition show Physical: 100.

Netflix has been expanding the variety of unscripted show lineups ranging from the Seoul-based zombie survival series, Zombieverse, to a competition show among social influencers as well as a talk show series on risqué business.

READ: The Best Restaurants in Seoul and Busan According to Michelin (1)

“It becomes a good environment for chefs as the food industry that has been struggling has gotten a lot of attention again,” said contestant Choi Hyun-seok, chef-owner of the fine-dining restaurant Choi Dot, during a press conference on Monday. “I always try to create something new and this project has convinced me that I’m on the right path.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.