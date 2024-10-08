Portugal’s Premier Says Many Firms Are Interested in Airline TAP

A TAP SA passenger jet at Lisbon Airport, Portugal, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr meets with Portuguese government officials as the German airline group weighs a possible investment in state-owned airline TAP SA. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said many companies are interested in buying shares in TAP SA, the state-owned airline his minority government plans to privatize.

The government is currently finishing a process of listening to all those who have demonstrated an interest in the carrier, Montenegro said on Tuesday night in an interview with television channel SIC. His administration is studying what’s the “best model” for the planned privatization, he said.

Air France-KLM, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and IAG SA, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, have publicly stated their interest in TAP. The Lisbon-based airline’s biggest attraction lies in its links to Brazil, of which it’s the largest European provider. It also maintains a strong presence in Africa and operates a number of flights to North America.

