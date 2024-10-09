CVS, UnitedHealth Seek FTC Recusal Over Bias in Insulin Case

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. said members of the US Federal Trade Commission who voted to sue prescription drug middlemen should be barred from overseeing the case, alleging that they were biased against the industry.

Three members of the commission who advanced the enforcement action “made repeated incorrect prejudgments” about CVS businesses, the largest US pharmacy chain said in a legal filing. CVS, as well as UnitedHealth’s Optum Rx unit, cited extensive public statements by the FTC commissioners criticizing pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.

Their demand marks the latest clash between the antitrust agency and the PBM industry it seeks to rein in. CVS rival Cigna Group sued the regulator last month, alleging that an earlier FTC report on drug middlemen amounted to defamation.

The FTC has accused units of CVS, Cigna and UnitedHealth of unfair trade practices in how they managed insulin prescriptions. It said the companies illegally kept lower priced insulin products off their lists of approved drugs, driving up costs for consumers.

The agency brought its case in its own administrative court. When the action was filed, two Republican FTC commissioners recused themselves from the vote for reasons the agency didn’t disclose.

Now CVS is seeking to disqualify the three remaining Democratic commissioners, including Chair Lina Khan, who voted to advance the lawsuit. The commissioners first consult with the agency’s ethics officials to decide whether to recuse themselves before a vote on the motion goes to their colleagues.

Khan has in the past declined to recuse herself from an FTC case against Meta Platforms Inc. over the advice of an agency ethics official.

CVS said a long record of public statements from Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya showed they’re unable to render a fair judgment on the case.

CVS said Khan “vilified” PBMs in writings and public statements since she was a law student. CVS also cited commissioners’ appearances at events hosted by a trade group for community pharmacies that frequently tangles with PBMs. At one such event, materials portrayed PBMs as “bloodsuckers” and vampires.

Both companies provided their filings to Bloomberg News before they were made public on the FTC’s docket.

