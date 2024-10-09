EU Tariffs on Chinese EVs to Backfire, Hungary’s Orban Says

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains. Sign up here.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the European Union for what he said was a failure to take into account the interests of the continent’s car industry in setting environmental goals.

A lack of planning means the car industry is hemorrhaging and a decision to embrace additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles may only lead to further job losses, Orban told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, in a speech on Wednesday.

