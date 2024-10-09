Insider Trader Accused at UK’s Top Court To Block US Extradition

(Bloomberg) -- A trader accused by the US of making nearly $2 million from insider dealing is set to go before the UK Supreme Court in a last ditch attempt to block his extradition.

Joseph El Khouri, who holds dual Lebanese-British citizenship and lives in London, is facing criminal charges that he traded on inside information. US prosecutors allege that the trader, and avid poker player, gave lavish gifts to middlemen, including expensive hotel stays in New York, and a yacht charter in Greece, in exchange for tips as part of an international insider trading conspiracy.

The trader’s lawyers have argued that the overwhelming majority of the alleged wrongdoing took place in the UK and that the allegations should be tried there. The alleged misconduct doesn’t amount to an extradition “offense,” they said.

British investigators at the Financial Conduct Authority conducted their own investigation before accepting that the US was a more appropriate place to try El Khouri. He was charged in 2019 along with five other people, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker Bryan Cohen. The ex-banker was then sentenced to a year of home confinement after pleading guilty.

The FCA dropped their own probe because officials said they lacked “a narrator” who could explain the alleged overarching scheme. Meanwhile US authorities relied upon key witnesses to pursue the ring, saying that members generated tens of millions of dollars on illegal tips about drug companies.

The British courts first ruled that he could be extradited in 2021.

