Partners Group-Backed KinderCare Raises $576 Million in IPO

A KinderCare Learning Center in the Deerwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida, US, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. KinderCare Learning Cos. is making a second run at a US initial public offering after withdrawing a previous registration. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- KinderCare Learning Cos. raised $576 million in an initial public offering, priced toward the bottom of a marketed range.

The Partners Group Holding AG-backed childhood education company sold 24 million shares for $24 each, according to a statement Tuesday. The company had offered the shares for $23 to $27 each, according to an earlier filing.

At the IPO price, the company has a market value of $2.74 billion, based on the outstanding shares.

The share sale comes as US IPOs look to return to the pace set in the decade before the pandemic. Some $35.7 billion has been raised via first-time share sales on US exchanges this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s about a 62% jump from the same period last year, but still well below the average for 2010 to 2109, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

This is the second time in recent years that KinderCare had attempted an IPO. It postponed listing plans in 2021, citing regulatory delays.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to repay $548 million of loans and cover another $7.3 million worth of expenses, the filing shows.

KinderCare is the largest private provider of community-based early childhood education centers in the US, according to its filings. Based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, the company has about 2,500 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

The company had net income of $103 million on revenue of $2.5 billion in 2023, compared with $219 million on revenue of $2.2 billion the previous year.

Funds affiliated with Partners Group will own 71% of the shares after the offering, the filing shows.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company plans for its shares to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KLC.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.