RBC Eyes C$2 Billion Debt Deal In Two Parts as Demand Stays Hot

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is sounding out investors for a possible C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) bond deal in two parts, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bonds are bail-in securities, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing private matters. The deal could launch as soon as Wednesday, they said.

RBC raised $4.7 billion in a five-part US dollar deal on Tuesday. The longest portion, due in six years and that the bank can buy back after five, yielded 80 basis points more than Treasuries.

RBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

