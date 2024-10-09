Red Bull Hires Juergen Klopp as new Global Head of Soccer

(Bloomberg) -- Juergen Klopp is joining Red Bull GmbH as its global head of soccer, less than six months after stepping down as Liverpool FC’s coach.

Klopp, who left Liverpool after nine years in May, will oversee Red Bull’s international network of football clubs from January, advising on talent and strategy, the Austrian energy drink company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Red Bull owns a number of teams, including Leipzig, Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls. It also has a stake in English Championship side Leeds United. Klopp will not be in charge of coaching the teams, instead advising on team development.

For Red Bull, signing one of the top names in world football will add momentum to its global ambitions as a sports team owner, as well as a sponsor of athletes. Its flagship team in Leipzig, Germany, has climbed through regional divisions and won domestic cup trophies. In Austria, Salzburg was pushed to the second place last season after ten consecutive wins.

Klopp, 57, left thousands of Liverpool fans in dismay when he departed the club after major trophy wins including the Champions League and the Premier League. He first rose to success at Germany’s Borussia Dortmund GmbH, where he led to two Bundesliga titles in succession in 2011 and 2012.

His appointment “will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s head of corporate projects and investments, said.

Gerard Houllier, another former Liverpool manager, was Red Bull’s global head of soccer from 2012 until 2020.

The Austrian company, known for marketing its caffeinated energy drinks through sports sponsorships, is closely held by Mark Mateschitz and the Yoovidhya family in Thailand.

Mintzlaff took over as CEO for projects and investments following the death of Red Bull’s founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, in 2022. He was previously CEO of RB Leipzig. Narrowing profitability in its energy-drink business, in part due to fierce competition in the US, may push the marketing company to rely more on building out its sports ventures.

Spending on marketing reached almost a quarter of revenue last year, with sponsorship payments to athletes, including British Ironman world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay and Indian cricket star KL Rahul, reaching €1.09 billion.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

(Updates with additional context.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.