Art Basel Paris Has the Buzz. Can It Generate the Sales?

(Bloomberg) -- By the time Art Basel Paris opens its expanded edition inside the spectacularly restored Grand Palais on Wednesday, Oct. 16 (public days run from Oct. 18-20), collectors in the city will have been treated to the most exciting concentration of museum openings this year.

There’s the early Jackson Pollock show at the Musée Picasso, the Tom Wesselmann blockbuster at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, not to mention a raft of fall exhibitions including the gargantuan Arte Povera survey at the Bourse de Commerce Pinault Collection, a collection of about 70 Caillebottes at the Musée d’Orsay and some not-so-hidden gems lent by Rome’s Borghese Gallery to the Musée Jacquemart-André. In between events, collectors, many of whom will have arrived by Monday, will swan from private luncheons to organized dinners, pop into performances and, of course, avail themselves of the city’s boutiques and patisseries.

Amid all of the pageantry, though, there’s a large contingent of dealers who need these collectors to live up to their name and actually buy art.

“There will be plenty to see and drink, and plenty to party,” says Florence Bonnefous, whose gallery Air de Paris will show at this year’s Art Basel Paris. “But it’s not clear yet whether sales will follow. I’m touching wood right now.” There’s no doubt, she clarifies, that Paris will attract an international crowd. But “these days, crowds and sales are never necessarily strongly correlated.”

As the art market continues its slump, many dealers hope that this is the year that Paris converts fun into commerce. “The market has softened, we all know this,” says Thaddaeus Ropac, who has two galleries in Paris and will have a booth at the fair. “Now we have to see if Paris is still able to materialize something, where collectors may have put a certain budget aside” to buy art. “I have a good feeling,” he continues, “but only the success and dynamism of the week will prove that I was right.”

Serious Consideration

Ever since 2022, when Art Basel took over the October slot in Paris from what was a relatively subdued modern and contemporary art fair called FIAC, there have been inevitable comparisons between Art Basel’s French edition and Frieze London, which immediately precedes it in the art fair calendar. And while there’s a general consensus that the heat is on the Parisian side, that’s no guarantee that Art Basel Paris will turn the market around, or defy it.

“It depends on what we can offer,” says the dealer Kamel Mennour, who has multiple locations in Paris and will also have a booth at the fair, showcasing works including a sculpture by Ryan Gander priced at £120,000 ($157,000) and a painting by the Lebanese artist Huguette Caland for $150,000. “If you bring people small things, they’ll bring small money, and if you bring serious things, they’ll give them serious consideration.”

Other dealers echo this sentiment. Ropac plans to show a “very important 1980s painting by Georg Baselitz” and “a Simon Hantai from the mid-1950s,” he says. (The Baselitz’s price is a hefty $7.3 million; Ropac is also bringing a 1995 Sigmar Polke priced around €1.5 million, or $1.6 million.) Hauser & Wirth will show a $1.9 million sculpture by Barbara Chase-Riboud, whose work will be in eight separate museums in the city during the fair; Sprüth Magers will bring a new work by Barbara Kruger, priced at $450,000; and Pace will have a 1976-78 Louise Nevelson sculpture, for which the gallery is asking $350,000.

Even galleries with much lower price points are bringing comparatively expensive art. “This year, I turned my tactic a bit,” says Bonnefous. “I’m showing works at the beginning with higher prices, although high prices for me are never actually that high.” Highlights from her booth include a lacquered wood sculpture by Belgian artist Jef Geys from 1967 for €300,000 and a colorful painting by Dorothy Iannone from 1966 priced at €170,000.

Market Impacts

French collectors are expected to dominate the list of VIP attendees, says Art Basel Paris director Clément Delépine, followed by Americans. Then comes the rest of Europe and collectors from Hong Kong. “The confirmation rates have us very happy,” he says. Thanks to the move into the Grand Palais, these anticipated hordes will have lots more to see than in years past. Last year’s edition featured 154 galleries; this year’s will have 195. “There’s reasons to be optimistic,” Delépine says. “When the market is slowing down, what I can do at least is bring people together.”

But one potential damper on sales, dealers fret, is the various conflicts raging on Western Europe’s doorstep. “The art world is not as much in a bubble as people think,” says the dealer Jocelyn Wolff, whose Paris gallery will have a booth at the fair. “We’re very porous to the movements of the world, and of course it has an impact on the market.” The current mood in the city, he continues, is “not so much a focus on art. But still I have a good feeling because I opened a show in the gallery and it was very successful.”

Indeed, even the stresses of the world could have a silver lining, Mennour suggests. “The wars and the elections and the fragility—no one is very comfortable, and everyone is very worried about the future,” he says. “But in the next month or so, maybe there will be a kind of window in which people will want to keep on living and having excitement.”

