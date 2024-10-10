AT1 Hot Streak Fades as Investors Switch to Less Risky Bank Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Additional Tier 1 bonds have been a hot trade for the past year and a half. But after a relentless rally, the extra yield they offer over a safer type of debt is near a record low, prompting some investors to get out of the risky securities.

Money managers at Aegon Asset Management and Robeco Institutional Asset Management have been switching from AT1 bonds to Tier 2 debt, which is more senior in the capital stack. Tier 2 debt doesn’t hold the same risks as AT1 bonds, which were introduced after the financial crisis to ensure bondholders take losses first when a bank is in trouble. Traditionally, the extra risk would translate to a big step-up in yield for AT1s, but that’s no longer the case.

“I have been rotating some AT1s into T2s at flat or nearly flat yields,” said Alexander Pelteshki, portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Prudent risk management calls for a rotation into T2s for a much better risk-adjusted return profile from here.”

An index of European AT1 bonds — also known as contingent convertibles — is now offering a yield pickup of less than 3 percentage points over Tier 2 debt, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s despite the securities having features like skippable coupons, indefinite final maturities and writedown clauses — dramatically demonstrated by the 2023 wipeout of $17 billion Credit Suisse notes.

The spread is now just above its record low — and significantly below the almost 10 percentage points of extra yield that investors could pocket after the Credit Suisse blowup. The tightening is a function of investors piling into AT1s, betting that Credit Suisse was an anomaly and rushing to assets with the highest yields. But as that thesis is getting played out, investors have been taking profits and looking for alternatives.

Robeco’s head of credit, Joop Kohler, has been reducing exposure to “relatively expensive” AT1s over the past three months. “We are preferring Tier 2 and senior non-preferred,” he said.

Investors looking at Tier 2s are finding some good options. At the start of the year, there were 33 Tier 2 bonds issued by European lenders in major currencies that paid yields higher than the average rate on the AT1 index, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. This has grown to more than 80, mostly because yields on the riskiest bonds have slumped.

In the Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, M&G Investments’ Marvin Kwong prefers Tier 2 bonds “as they offer greater outstanding supply and more opportunities to add value.” At the same time, Tier 2s “with longer call dates are becoming increasingly attractive from a duration standpoint,” as opposed to AT1s in the region, which typically have early call dates, the fixed income portfolio manager said.

To be sure, there’s no widespread exodus from AT1s, especially as some investors expect long-awaited inflows to the asset class to materialize now that the Federal Reserve has joined other major central banks in cutting interest rates. That may jolt some investors into finding riskier alternatives to the diminishing returns from cash.

And while Tier 2 bonds are safer, they aren’t a panacea. The securities are also subordinated to senior debt and can go down to zero if a bank goes bust.

Still, the breathless rally for AT1s will struggle to keep going as more investors question whether the small extra yield is worth it.

“When your capital structure is very compressed, you probably want to start thinking about moving up the capital structure,” said Darpan Harar, a portfolio manager at Ninety One. He is “selective” when it comes to the AT1s he holds these days, while looking for opportunities in other types of bank bonds.

“As an asset class, AT1s don’t look as compelling as they did before.”

