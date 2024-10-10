CFA Level II Pass Rate Slumps to 47% From May’s 26-Year High

(Bloomberg) -- The pass rate for the second level of the chartered financial analyst test slumped to 47%, down from a quarter-century high reached earlier this year while still above average.

In August, 47% of candidates sitting for the Level II test were successful, compared with the 59% pass rate for May test-takers. That success level was the highest since 1998. Still, the August results were above the 10-year average of 45% and the lows from 2021, when disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to lower pass rates, the CFA Institute said in a statement Thursday.

“Once again, we saw pass-rate differences between first-time testers and those who tested having previously deferred their exam on one or more occasions,” Chris Wiese, managing director for education at the institute, said in the statement. Candidates who maintained their study schedule and took their exams as planned had a 55% pass rate, compared with 35% for those who delayed, he said — similar to outcomes for Level I test-takers.

CFA exams are offered several times a year and can lead to new job opportunities and higher salaries in the finance industry for those who pass all three levels. Almost 8,900 candidates sat for the Level II exam in August, which was administered at 423 testing centers around the world.

Those who took Level I of the exam in August got their results earlier this week, with 44% passing, above the 40% average for the past decade. Level III results are scheduled for release on Oct. 17.

--With assistance from Katherine Doherty.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.