Citi Banking Head Raghavan Shakes Up Team in Hunt for Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. established a new Banking Executive Team to oversee its commercial and investment banking work under new head Vis Raghavan.

Raghavan, who joined Citi this year from JPMorgan Chase & Co., promoted John Chirico to co-head of corporate banking alongside its current chief, Jason Rekate, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

Jens Welter, the head of investment banking for the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to New York to take responsibility for North American investment banking coverage, replacing Chirico. Nacho Gutierrez will take Welter’s place.

Citi’s banking unit has underperformed peers in recent years, and Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser brought on Raghavan to help lift returns at the Wall Street bank. The dealmaker, who has a reputation for tough talk and an obsession with league tables, spent more than two decades at JPMorgan, where he co-led investment banking.

In addition to the Banking Executive Team, Raghavan also established an Investment Banking Operating Team. That includes all members of the BET as well as global heads for investment banking sectors, products and cluster leaders.

James Fleming, who has co-led global equity capital markets alongside Doug Adams, will drop that role to focus entirely on UK investment banking coverage, Raghavan added, citing Citi’s “sizable strategic growth plans.”

Raghavan has already brought on former JPMorgan colleagues, including Achintya Mangla, who oversees equity and debt capital markets as head of financing.

