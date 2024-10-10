Citi’s UK Boss Seeks Details on State Plans for Private Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s top banker in the UK wants to see clarity from the government on its plans to unlock private capital for national investment.

Ahead of an international investment summit next week, Tiina Lee hopes for more details on the proposed National Wealth Fund, and the role of the UK Infrastructure Bank and British Business Bank in providing stability for longer-term investments, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

“It’s right that they’ve put investment and growth at the heart of their strategy. The question is how do they do it and what is the role of government in terms of really unlocking private capital,” Lee said of Keir Starmer’s administration.

The Labour government is gathering senior figures from global businesses on Monday, with hopes of reigniting investment in projects such as windfarms, housing and transport.

Citi anticipates sluggish growth in the UK economy this year, but expects the pace of interest rate cuts to accelerate into 2025, creating a positive backdrop. “What we’re hearing from clients, both international and domestic, is what they really value is the political stability that has been brought to the UK after the general election, but most importantly wanting to see predictability and policy stability,” she said.

She added that the London IPO market had performed well recently, albeit after a quiet couple of years as more firms opted for the New York markets or private fundraising. “The UK is the gateway to the world,” she said.

For Citi, Lee said growth is set to come from more business between London and New York, as well as in India and the Middle East.

She added that Citi’s sweeping internal reforms had reduced committees and meetings, speeding up decision making and increasing accountability. In London, “we are pretty much at the right size, we will continue to hire selectively,” said Lee, who joined Citi from Deutsche Bank AG a year ago.

