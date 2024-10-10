Czech Central Bank Raises Minimum Reserve Requirement for Banks

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank increased the minimum reserve requirement for the banking industry to reduce its costs.

The part of the capital buffer on which banks earn no interest will rise to 4% from 2% “of the reserve base, except for repo liabilities,” the Czech National Bank said on its website on Thursday. The move, effective from Jan. 2, applies to all banks, foreign bank branches and credit unions.

“The CNB took this step to lower the cost of implementing monetary policy while preserving its effectiveness,” it said in the statement.

