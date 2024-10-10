Czech Inflation Exceeds Forecasts as Central Bank Flags Caution

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in the Czech Republic accelerated more than expected last month, adding to arguments for the central bank to maintain a cautious approach to interest-rate cuts.

Consumer prices rose 2.6% in September from a year earlier, driven mainly by volatile food prices, the statistics office said on Thursday. The reading exceeded the 2.4% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey and was above the central bank’s 2.3% projection for the month.

Policymakers in Prague have slashed the benchmark rate by 275 basis points since December, slowing the pace of monetary easing to quarter-point reductions at the last two meetings. Last week, Governor Ales Michl said the Czech National Bank must proceed “very cautiously” with further cuts, and it may halt them if inflation risks grow.

While the Czech economy is still lagging many European peers in recovering from pandemic lockdowns, most members of the rate-setting panel agreed at their September meeting that there were persistent price risks, including the rising cost of services and a rebounding housing market.

Inflation acceleration to around 2.6% could prompt the board to consider a pause in the monetary-easing cycle, Jaromir Sindel, chief economist at the Czech unit of Citigroup Inc., said before the September release.

Although investors have recently scaled back bets on further easing, partly due to an increase in US market rates and outflow of funds from riskier assets, Czech forward rate agreements still show bets on around 100 basis points of rate cuts within the next 12 months.

Later on Thursday, the central bank will publish core inflation, a closely-watched measure of the underlying domestic price pressures. Headline inflation is expected to stay elevated but within the 1%-3% tolerance range in the fourth quarter, partly due to a lower statistical base from last year.

