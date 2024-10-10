Domino’s Pares Back Its Outlook for Sales and Store Growth

A customer arrives to a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Dominos is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16.

(Bloomberg) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. trimmed its 2024 projection for sales growth and new locations as slower consumer spending hits the restaurant industry.

The pizza chain now expects annual global retail sales growth of 6%, below its longterm target of 7% or more. It also said it would open a net 850 stores at most through year-end, compared with a previous forecast of as many as 925. In July, the company had suspended an even loftier goal as a major Australia-based franchisee shuttered locations.

Domino’s results show how restaurant competition is heating up as diners cut back amid higher prices across the economy. Same-store sales, which tracks locations open for at least a year, fell short of expectations in the US and abroad.

In a bid to entice diners, the company has teamed up with Uber Eats and revamped its loyalty program while offering discounts such as a “Moreflation” promotion that gave diners a free size upgrade during September.

For 2025, Domino’s expects global retail sales growth to be in line with 2024.

