Gatorade Signs College Hoops Star JuJu Watkins to Multiyear Deal

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade is signing college basketball star JuJu Watkins to a multiyear endorsement deal as the battle for the NCAA’s top athletes intensifies.

The University of Southern California sophomore guard will appear in Gatorade’s marketing efforts as part of the arrangement, according to a representative for the sports drink brand. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Watkins is emerging as one of the hottest names in sports sponsorships. A lucrative contract extension with Nike Inc. was among the most valuable in women’s basketball, according to a report from ESPN. She set a scoring record as a freshman last year, finishing second in points-per-game to Caitlin Clark.

Gatorade is tussling with Powerade, owned by Coca-Cola Co., over college sports, as its longtime rival realigns its marketing around NCAA student-athletes. Powerade signed three dozen top football players to endorsement deals earlier this year.

Gatorade has a deep roster in women’s basketball. Watkins joins the University of Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers and the WNBA’s Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper, among others, as representatives for the brand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.