Liechtenstein Royals’ Firm Starts Evergreen Hedge Fund Vehicle

(Bloomberg) -- LGT Capital Partners, the alternative investment firm owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, is launching a new hedge fund vehicle that allows institutional investors and wealthy individuals invest in the same strategies deployed by the family’s endowment.

The portfolio plans to invest in more than 30 hedge fund managers globally, seeking a balance between discretionary and systematic strategies, LGT Capital said in a statement on Thursday. The vehicle aims to deliver absolute returns with downside risk mitigation in “any market environment” and offers monthly liquidity.

Switzerland-based LGT Capital manages more than $100 billion across strategies including private markets and multi-alternatives. It currently oversees more than $7 billion in its hedge-fund portfolios.

The LGT endowment’s hedge-fund strategies had an average annual return in the mid-single digits above the risk-free rate, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

