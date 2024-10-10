Mexico Poised to Name Sheinbaum Ally Alarcón as World Bank Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to tap a decades-long ally and confidant as Mexico’s top representative at the World Bank, as the newly inaugurated leader works to reduce poverty and boost development.

The finance ministry plans to name economist Diana Alarcón as its envoy to the Washington-based institution, according to people familiar with the plan, who asked not to be identified because they don’t have permission to speak publicly. Alarcón was Sheinbaum’s chief adviser and international affairs coordinator during her term as mayor of Mexico City and represented her at events and forums in Washington during the campaign.

Alarcón is set to join the World Bank board as an alternate executive director next month, shortly after the bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings, the people said. She will help run an office that’s also led by Spain and represents Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

The press office of Mexico’s finance ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Spain is set to name an executive director when Ernesto Acevedo, the Mexican official currently in the job, finishes his time in the post at the end of this month. The World Bank’s press office said that any executive director needs to sign off on whoever becomes the alternate executive director, without commenting further.

Alarcón previously worked at the Inter-American Development Bank and United Nations. She’s been a friend and mentor for Sheinbaum, 62, since the 1970s, when they were involved in the same student political movement.

Sheinbaum is the protege of presidential predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a champion of rural and southern Mexico. She took office Oct. 1 with pledges including to fight poverty, reduce inequality and boost clean energy, goals shared by the World Bank.

