New York Liberty Owner Sees $1 Billion Team Value in 10 Years

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty shoots a layup between Sydney Colson #51 and Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.

(Bloomberg) -- Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, predicted the women’s pro basketball franchise will be worth $1 billion in a decade.

“I’m on record for saying that in 10 years, I think the New York Liberty can be the first billion dollar women’s sports franchise,” Tsai said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference. She was joined on stage by WNBA great Candace Parker.

The popularity of the WNBA has surged this year, partly due to college basketball star Caitlin Clark, who joined the Indiana Fever this season. The audience for games on the ION network more than doubled this season to an average of 670,000 viewers per game.

The Liberty are in the finals, with the first game against the Minnesota Lynx scheduled for Thursday in New York. It’ll be broadcast by ESPN.

The team was purchase in 2019 by Joe Tsai, cofounder the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., for an undisclosed sum. He and his wife are also majority owners of the Brooklyn Nets.

Tsai and Parker said team owners have been making investments necessary for the league to capitalize on the arrival of Clark and other new stars.

“It was also a combination of franchises being ready to sustain the growth,” Parker said. Before moving to Barclays Center, the Liberty played in the suburb of Westchester County.

It helps that the league is part of a $76 billion, 11-year media rights deal negotiated this year with the NBA. The deal added Amazon.com Inc. as a broadcast partner starting with the season 2025-26 season.

Tsai sees a lot of opportunity for the WNBA to grow. Currently, the average WNBA team is worth about $96 million, according to estimates from Sportico.

“It’s basically broadening our reach and accelerating fandom,” she said.

The league today attracts about 30% of the NBA’s TV audience, but will get just 4% of the media revenue, she said.

“So there’s a lot of room there,” Tsai said. “I’m counting on the viewership continuing to rise just because I think the talent is it’s going to explode next year.”

--With assistance from Rob Golum.

