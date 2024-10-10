Polish Zabka IPO Priced at Top of Range, Will Raise $1.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of Europe’s largest chain of convenience stores, Zabka Group SA, is priced at the top of a proposed range, making it the biggest listing in Warsaw in four years.

Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Plc and other Zabka owners set the IPO price at 21.5 zloty per share, according to a statement on Thursday. They will sell 300 million shares, equivalent to a 30% stake, raising 6.45 billion zloty ($1.6 billion).

Zabka is the East European nation’s largest IPO since e-commerce marketplace Allegro.eu SA’s record $2.8 billion offer in 2020. The deal may revive Warsaw offerings, halted amid geopolitical and inflation woes. Croat food retailer Studenac and medical testing firm Diagnostyka SA may next list on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The price range in book-building that ended Oct. 9 was set between 20 zloty and 21.5 zloty. The over-allotment option allows banks managing the IPO to increase the number of offered shares to 345 million from 300 million once the stock starts trading.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators of the share sale. Zabka, valued at 21.5 billion zloty in the sale, is due to start trading in Warsaw on Oct. 17. The retail tranche was capped at 5% of the offering.

