Private Credit’s Record Quarter Masks Worry of Downsized Deals

(Bloomberg) -- The good news for private credit lenders: they’re getting to work on a record number of deals. The bad news: rising dealflow hasn’t brought them the billion-dollar deals they covet most.

The industry inked 252 deals in Europe in the three months through July 1, its biggest quarter ever, according to the Deloitte Private Debt Deal Tracker. That growth was fueled by relatively small fundraises for companies that earn less than €75 million ($82 million), according to separate data from Wells Fargo & Co., which shows stagnant volumes for deals from higher earners.

Downsized deals are just another symptom of the bigger problem besetting the $1.7 trillion private credit industry. Direct lenders have a surplus of cash while they face a drought of big acquisitions. All the while, new entrants are crowding into the market, hoping to get in on fee-rich, but still elusive deals.

Easier rate policy may open the floodgates for merger activity — but what’s not yet clear is whether that will translate into more trophy deals like the €4.5 billion loan to back the buyout of Adevinta ASA or the $3.3 billion private credit loan for UK insurance broker Ardonagh Group Ltd.

In the meantime, direct lenders have uncovered a swell of middle-market companies hungry for their cash, even if smaller deals can be riskier and more time-consuming.

“Market perception is that we have now turned a corner from peak interest rates and inflation,” said Laura Vaughan, head of direct lending at Federated Hermes. “All of this sets a scene for the postponed M&A activity for the last 18 months to flow through quickly in the coming quarters.”

While all companies benefit from lower interest rates and lower inflation, larger ones have their choice of lenders — from the private or broadly syndicated markets. The latter has staged a major comeback this year, as banks reclaimed $30 billion of loans they’d lost to private funds, according to Bank of America Corp.

“Banks are back underwriting deals and competing aggressively,” said Ben Davis, partner and head of private credit at law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

In recent weeks, K2 Insurance Services, Circor International Inc. and Alegeus Technologies have all made the switch to broadly syndicated public debt to cut costs. Hanger Inc., a provider of orthotic and prosthetic care services, is set to follow.

In Europe at least, private lenders have another reason to be hopeful: ultra-rich investors in the UK may start dumping shareholdings targeted for tax hikes under the budget due Oct. 30. The UK is still home to the largest number of private credit deals in Europe, according to the Deloitte report.

“Many founders and owners of UK mid-market businesses who were in two minds about selling their stakes are seriously considering doing so now, due to the uncertainty around wealth taxes for high-net-worth individuals which could be introduced,” said Nick Holman, head of UK and Ireland at private credit firm Kartesia.

BlackRock Inc. is among firms exploring a purchase of HPS Investment Partners, in a deal that would push the world’s biggest asset manager into the top ranks of the private-credit market

Blackstone Inc. has provided a $600 million private credit loan to Acuity Knowledge Partners, a research and data company owned by Permira Holdings LLP

Alegeus Technologies has hit delays in refinancing private credit debt, a rare struggle for what’s been a historically busy US leveraged loan market

Automotive supplier Dowlais Group Plc has signed a deal to borrow $500 million through a privately-placed bond sale

Private credit fund manager Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to provide a debt package of more than €250 million ($329 million) to refinance the existing debt of Wateralia SpA

Russell Investment Management LLC has launched a new evergreen fund to provide professional investors based in the UK with exposure to several asset classes within private credit, it said in a statement on Tuesday

Root Capital, a Rio de Janeiro-based firm specializing in credit, is launching a distressed-debt fund as filings for bankruptcy protection reach record highs in Brazil

Stephen Scherr, the former chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., starts this week as co-president at Pretium, a major landlord of US single-family homes founded by his former Goldman colleague Don Mullen

Citigroup Inc. markets veteran John Heppolette teamed up with former colleagues to start a private credit joint venture focused on affordable housing

HSBC Holdings Plc has hired three directors and an associate director to join its private credit team

