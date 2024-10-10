Ryanair Axes 1.8 Million Seats to German Cities on Higher Taxes

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc will stop flying to the German cities of Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig, and withdraw the majority of its flights to Hamburg as it spars with the government over rising taxes.

Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier said that the latest cuts will reduce its German traffic by 12%, or 1.8 million seats, next summer. Ryanair said it’s responding to rising aviation taxes, security and air traffic control charges. Hamburg will lose 22 routes, Ryanair said.

The Irish budget specialist said the government should immediately scrap aviation taxes, reduce ATC charges and push back an increase in security fees in order to prevent further reductions in the airline’s German schedule. Rising charges in Germany have also been highlighted by flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and EasyJet Plc has also pared back its German service.

In September, Ryanair lowered its fare outlook on weaker demand in the peak summer season. The airline cited slowing consumer confidence that ended the post-Covid demand boom, as inflation weighed on household incomes. Since then, Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary has said that ticket-price trends have improved.

